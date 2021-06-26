Suspect charged in June 8 stabbing incident

Jun. 26—Niagara Falls police have arrested a suspect sought in a June 8 stabbing attack in the Falls.

Tony L. Moore, 33, of Niagara Falls, has been charged by Falls detectives with first-degree assault in relation to the stabbing that occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on June 8.

Falls police were called to the 600 block of 19th Street for the stabbing and found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple serious stab wounds to his upper body. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was stabilized and then transferred to Erie County Medical Center. City officials had no update on his injuries.

Moore was held overnight at the Niagara Falls Police Department and had been scheduled for arraignment Friday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with gun possession while police investigated the stabbing incident on the 600 block of 19th Street.

Kemonna M. Bradley-Woods, 24, 4600 Hyde Park Blvd., Apt. 172, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Falls police.

While treating the victim at the scene, an officer noticed Bradley-Woods doing something at the rear of the home and saw a gun fall from her possession while they were investigating. The officer said she immediately grabbed the gun and tried to go into the house but was stopped.

The firearm was identified as a Charter Arms 2000 Undercover .38 Special. It was loaded with five live rounds. Officers noted that the gun was run through E-Justice and did not return any hits as stolen.