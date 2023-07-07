Suspect charged in kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith

Federal authorities announced Friday that Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, has been charged with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death in connection with the disappearance of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

If convicted of the death-related charge, the statutory mandatory minimum is life in prison. This offense is also death penalty eligible, prosecutors said. Wynter's body was found in Detroit on Wednesday after a multiday search and a statewide Amber Alert.

Wynter Cole Smith, 2, was last seen on July 2, 2023, in Lansing.

Trice was arrested Monday and arraigned on other charges earlier Wednesday in a metro Detroit hospital where he had been taken for injuries after hitting a police car in St. Clair Shores. He was charged with several felonies tied to what police said was the stabbing and assault of Wynter’s mom, Symari Cole, an ex-girlfriend of Trice. Police said he took the child and fled in a vehicle.

The booking photograph of Rashad Maleek Trice. He has been charged with eight felonies tied to what police said was the stabbing and assault of Wynter's mother. But authorities have not said whether they also plan to charge Trice, who is being held in custody without bond, in connection with Wynter's kidnapping and death. He was on probation for other charges at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rashad Maleek Trice charged in kidnapping of Wynter Cole-Smith