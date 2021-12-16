Suspect charged in kidnapping, assault case caught on doorbell camera, police say

A suspect has been arrested a day after a doorbell camera recorded a violent encounter in which a woman was dragged and punched as she sought help at an east Charlotte home, police said Thursday.

The victim was taken to a safe location, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release. The case involved domestic violence, police said.

Louis Lamontrez Meadows, 32, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female, CMPD said.

CMPD asks for public’s help with possible kidnapping caught on doorbell video

At 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call at a home in the 3700 block of Driftwood Drive, near Central Avenue. A resident showed officers video from their Ring camera, which shows a “violent encounter” between two individuals at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 14-second clip shows a person running from the suspect and banging on the home’s front door, asking for help. The suspect then grabs her and throws her to the ground. He punches her several times. The victim is then “dragged against their will” toward a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle, believed to be a silver Honda Fit, was last seen traveling toward Albemarle Road, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a North Carolina roadside assistance patrol team found the vehicle and requested police assistance. When officers from CMPD’s Steele Creek division arrived, they found Meadows and the victim, police said.

Meadows was taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant, and later charged for Wednesday’s encounter, police said.

A public records search shows Meadows was convicted of misdemeanor assault on a female in July 2015. He also has several misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and larceny dating back to 2017, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 911. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, there are resources available 24/7 both nationally and locally. For emergencies, call 911.

▪ National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 (SAFE), live chat is also available

▪ Safe Alliance Hope Line: 980-771-4673 (español: 980-771-4673)

▪ National Teen Dating Violence Hotline: (ages 13-18) 866-331-9474 TEXT Love Is to 22522

▪ Mecklenburg County Community Support Services: 704-336-3210

▪ North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 919-956-9124

▪ Atrium Domestic Violence Healthcare Project: 704-446-3999