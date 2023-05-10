Suspect charged with lying to cops in fatal shooting of 6-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Wednesday they have arrested the owner of a vehicle suspected of being used in a May 3 shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy as he was playing outside his family home.

The child, Sir’Antonio Brown, was fatally shot outside his home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue after three masked men opened fire from down the street, his family said.

In a news release Wednesday, police said Cassandra Sledge, 18, was charged with obstructing prosecution, accused of lying to law enforcement about the suspects in the shooting.

“There is something seriously wrong with society when an individual will say or do anything to protect the killers of a six-year-old child,” Police Chief Karl Oakman of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said in a written statement.

“This can never be accepted in our community or any other place in America. We all need to examine our hearts and understand that this can no longer the norm. Others out there know who these individuals are. Little Sir-Antonio has all the support and resources from the KCKPD and our federal partners to bring these killers to justice.”

Sledge was booked Tuesday in the Wyandotte County Detention Center and is being held on a $40,000 bond.