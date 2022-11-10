Suspect charged after man shot multiple times while sleeping in alley

A man was shot in downtown Memphis Wednesday night.

On Nov. 9 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hamlin Place and Poplar Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Preliminary information showed that the victim was sleeping in an alley when Timothy Finley walked up to him and shot him three times in the left leg and right hip, according to an affidavit.

After the shooting, Finley fled the scene on foot.

A witness nearby positively identified Finely as the shooter, court documents showed.

Timothy Finley has been charged with aggravated assault and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Finley has a court date on Nov. 14.

