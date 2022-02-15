Suspect charged, man was taken to hospital after weekend stabbing in Dayton

Feb. 14—A suspect has been charged in a weekend stabbing in Dayton that sent another man to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Robert L. Knight, 64, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Crews responded to the 2009 block of Malvern Avenue on a reported stabbing at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told this news outlet.

Knight is accused of arguing with the victim prior to the stabbing. Knight "got into" the victim's face and then proceeded to hit the victim where a fight ensued, an affidavit read. He then took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to court records.

Two witnesses reportedly confirmed the fight between Knight and the victim was physical.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.