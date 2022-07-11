Suspect charged after man, woman shot multiple times in South Memphis apartment, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a local apartment in South Memphis.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Foote Park Lane on July 10.

A woman told Memphis Police that her boyfriend’s brother fired multiple shots into their apartment, according to an affidavit.

Seven people were inside at the time of the shooting.

The alleged shooter’s brother was shot twice in the leg, records show.

A woman was also shot multiple times, police said.

Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The alleged shooter, identified as Dylon Burson, was seen on door camera video obtained from his apartment, according to police.

Burson’s girlfriend identified him as the person firing the shots from the video.

He’s charged with 7 counts of reckless endangerment and 2 counts of aggravated assault, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: