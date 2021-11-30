Suspect charged in Mankato pursuit

Nov. 29—MANKATO — A theft suspect was caught after he reportedly fled from Mankato police in a vehicle and on foot.

Yahye Abdi Hurshe, 24, of St. Peter, was suspected in a prior theft and was spotted in a vehicle at Hoffman Road and Victory Drive just after 6 a.m. Friday. Hurshe fled going around 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to a court complaint.

Hurshe reportedly stopped in the Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park and ran away. He was caught later in the day.

Hurshe was charged with felony fleeing police Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He has not been charged in connection with a theft.