Suspect charged in Maple Shade motel murder

MAPLE SHADE - A Philadelphia man is accused of killing a woman in a motel room here earlier this year.

Alexander Rivera, 26, allegedly strangled and stabbed Michelle L. Johnston, 36, at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim was found dead in a motel room on the morning of May 11.

Johnston previously had multiple addresses in Burlington County and Camden County, the prosecutor’s office said.

It said a motive for the crime remains under investigation.

Rivera, who is charged with murder and weapons offenses, was arrested Nov. 4 at his home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the city’s Mayfair section.

He is being held in Philadelphia pending an extradition hearing.

The charges against Rivera are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Woman stabbed, strangled during attack at Maple Shade motel