Suspect charged after metro-east man is killed in hit-and-run

A metro-east man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last week.

Jamaal A. McCray, 47, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with a single count of failure to report an accident involving death, a class 1 felony in Illinois.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, East St. Louis officers requested assistance in the investigation of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Market Avenue and 8th Street on Jan. 27.

Mario M. Poster, 42, the victim, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police identified McCray as a suspect three days later and made an arrest. Charges were filed on Feb. 1 by St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office.