Suspect charged in Middlesex County with third sexual assault at park

A Raritan Borough man charged last week with sexual assaults at parks in Somerset County was additionally charged with attacking a woman near Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on the Plainsboro and South Brunswick border.

Rogelio Calyeca Postrero, 38, was charged with kidnapping, robbery and two counts of aggravated sexual assault, all first-degree crimes; sexual assault, a second-degree crime; possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a third-degree crime and unlawful possession of a weapon, a fourth-degree crime, announced the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Postrero was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021, a woman was walking on a path adjacent to Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park when she was approached by a man armed with a knife, according to the prosecutor's office.

The man dragged the woman into a wooded area where he allegedly demanded money and forcibly sexually assaulted her, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation by members of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Plainsboro, South Brunswick and Raritan Borough police departments along with the New Jersey State Police and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office led to Postrero being identified as the man who allegedly attacked the woman.

Earlier this month, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office charged Postrero with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree crime, in connection with separate attacks that occurred in Duke Island Park Bridgewater on July 18, 2021, and near a park trail along Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road in Franklin on May 16, 2022.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Christopher Pennisi at 732-745-3600, Plainsboro Detective Patrick Miller at 609-799-2333 or South Brunswick Detective Dominick DeLucia at 732-329-4000. Tips may also be submitted to www.middlesextips.com.

