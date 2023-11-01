Suspect charged after 'mortar-style firework' seriously injured victim in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG — An 18-year-old has turned himself in after one person was permanently injured in September by a "mortar-style firework" that was tossed toward a crowd of people, according to a press release.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, working with the Harrisonburg Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, eventually identified a suspect from the Sept. 23 incident that took place at about midnight in the 500 block of South Main Street in Harrisonburg.

On Friday, Grayson Smith, 18, of Rockingham County, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent after he turned himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, the release said.

On Sept. 23, security camera footage from the area showed a man throw a large illegal firework toward a gathering of people. The explosive detonated, seriously injuring one of the individuals, the release said. The victim was seen at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg and then taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Trauma Center in Richmond.

Working with several cooperating law enforcement agencies, according to the press release, the Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office was able to build a case around eyewitness statements and forensic data, leading to Smith's arrest.

“This was an unnecessary and avoidable incident that resulted in permanent injuries to the victim,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “I am extremely proud of our investigative team whose commitment to solving this case has made our community safer by taking a dangerous individual off our streets. HFD continues to extend its hope that the victim in this case will recover.”

