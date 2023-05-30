Suspect charged with murder after 10-month-old dies in Hall County

Police have arrested a suspect and charged them with murder after they said a 10-month-old died over the weekend.

Oakwood police investigators have released few details about the case but said they made an arrest last week and charged with the suspect with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.

Officers said the child died over the weekend from their injuries. The suspect, who remains in police custody, has now been charged with murder.

Oakwood police said they will “confer with the District Attorney’s office and GBI” and will release more details at a later date.

