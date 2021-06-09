Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting facing several charges

Jovan Young, 29, was arrested following tips to police on Tuesday, which would have been Justin Wallace's 11th birthday.

Video Transcript

- 6:01, we're following the latest developments in the killing of a 10-year-old boy in Queens last weekend. A suspect has been arrested and charged, and while remembrances of the young victim are planned for today and tomorrow. Eyewitness News reporter Derick Waller live in Kew Gardens with the details, Derick.

DERICK WALLER: Ken, it's a horrifying story we've been covering all week. That suspect actually turned himself in on Tuesday, which actually would have been the victim's 11th birthday. We have some video we can show you from Tuesday night. This is 29-year-old Jovan Young being walked out of the police precinct in Far Rockaway Tuesday night.

He was taken here to central booking to eventually face several charges, including murder and attempted murder for the death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace, as well as the wounding of his older cousin. Police say that surveillance video shows Young firing several rounds into a home on Beach 45th Street over the weekend.

Justin was leaving a family cookout at his aunt's house when he was shot and killed. It is still unclear why someone would do this. Police are still investigating this case and also looking for additional suspects. But I can tell you that tonight, there is a vigil planned at 5 o'clock right outside the home where this happened. Also tomorrow night at 7 o'clock outside of Justin's school. There's actually going to be a vigil there as well. Tomorrow would have been his 5th grade graduation.

