Suspect charged with murder, assault in June 19 slaying of teen in Madison County

A suspect is in the Madison County Jail charged in the June 19 gunshot slaying of a teen in Hull.

Anglow Antonio Walton, 19, of Fenway Drive, Hull, was booked into the jail on Friday, the day after he surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, according to Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn.

Walton is charged with aggravated assault and murder in the death of Corey Chatham, 19, who lived nearby on Candlestick Drive in a subdivision off U.S. Highway 29.

Chatham died of a single gunshot wound to his side, Vaughn said.

Walton is also charged with the sale and distribution of marijuana. The dealing of the drugs may have played a role in the shooting, according to Vaughn.

Vaughn declined to detail what investigators believe happened that evening shortly before 10:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a neighboring home on Fenway Drive, where the severely wounded Chatham lay on the ground.

He died later at a hospital in Athens.

"It is so involved I don't want to say anything," Vaughn said, adding that narcotics were involved and investigators believe it was "gang-affiliated."

Walton was interviewed June 23 at a police precinct in Atlanta, then transferred the next day to the Madison County Jail, Vaughn said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Corey Chatham slaying: Suspect charged in Madison County homicide