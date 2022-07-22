Suspect charged in murder of Columbia man killed in motel shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man was shot on July 18 in a hotel room at InTown Suites, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott at a Friday press conference.

Darius Foster, 27, was arrested Thursday in North Carolina and charged with murder in the death of Deddrick D. Pogue, 28, Lott said.

The killing, which took place in the hotel at 8310 Two Notch Road, was the result of a “drug deal turned into a robbery,” Lott said.

Lott described the shooting as yet another example of a killing stemming from other illegal activity.

Gun violence is on the rise in the Midlands. In 2021, the sheriff’s department alone investigated 32 murders, all of them shootings. In comparison, there were 22 murders in all of Richland County in 2020.

This year, Richland County has already seen a number of high profile shootings, including one at the Columbiana Centre mall in April that injured 15 people.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.