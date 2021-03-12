Suspect charged with murder after death of 75-year-old Asian man who was attacked

Wilson Wong
·2 min read

A suspect accused of assaulting and robbing a 75-year-old Asian American man in California now faces a murder charge after the victim died from his injuries Thursday, officials said.

Pak Ho, of Oakland, was on his daily walk at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street on Tuesday morning when Teaunte Bailey, 26, approached him, the Oakland Police Department said.

Authorities said there was a dispute that resulted in Ho being robbed and injured. The victim was taken to a hospital and Bailey was later arrested in connection with the assault and robbery, police said.

Pak Ho (via NBC Bay Area)
Pak Ho (via NBC Bay Area)

Ho suffered brain damage and died from his injuries Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

Bailey faces charges of "special circumstance murder" and first-degree robbery and assault, according to a criminal complaint. The allegations of special circumstances include crimes against elders, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Oakland police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in a statement. “Our elders should be protected not the victim of a deadly assault."

The Oakland Police Department said Thursday that Bailey "has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people."

The suspect was also charged with robbery and assault from a Feb. 19 incident, the criminal complaint said. Bailey was accused of breaking into a senior living apartment, shoving a 72-year-old, and stealing multiple items from the victim's home, the court document said.

While Ho’s three daughters wish circumstances were different, a spokesperson for them told NBC Bay Area that the family is glad the public is getting introduced to their father and hope his story will lead to change.

“It is always good to have a picture so people can relate to who they’re talking about,” Chan said. “It’s not just a name, but actually a physical person. Flesh and blood, so people understand that they’re actually human beings being hurt.”

Chan added that he believes the incident should be a labeled a hate crime. Police have not determined if the assault was a hate crime or a crime of opportunity.

It was unclear whether Bailey had an attorney. Efforts to reach Bailey by phone Friday were unsuccessful.

A court hearing was scheduled for Friday.

The case is being handled by the DA’s Special Response Team, which was created last month to address the uptick in crimes against Asian Americans.

An analysis of police department statistics revealed that the United States experienced a significant hike in anti-Asian hate crimes last year across 16 major cities. The analysis, which the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino released this month, found that while hate crimes in 2020 decreased overall by 7 percent, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150 percent.

San Francisco experienced a 50 percent increase from six to nine anti-Asian hate crimes last year, according to the analysis.

Recommended Stories

  • Shakespeare company to resume shows for audiences in outdoor theatre

    Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company will resume performances for live audiences in a specially constructed outdoor theatre in the summer, beginning with a production of "The Comedy of Errors", it said on Friday. The RSC, based in playwright William Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, plans to stage shows in the Garden Theatre, located in the gardens outside its Swan Theatre, which overlooks the river Avon. "The Comedy of Errors" was originally scheduled to begin performances last April, but the company, like theatres across the country, had to bring down the curtain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jaydon Mickens arrested on gun charge

    Buccaneers wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens is reportedly facing a gun charge in Los Angeles. PewterReport.com reports that Mickens was arrested on March 5 after police officers found a concealed firearm during a traffic stop. The police report indicates that Mickens faces a felony charge as a result. Mickens posted bail of $35,000 and is due [more]

  • Asian American man, 75, left brain dead after attack as hate crimes rise across the US

    Community leaders say Asian-Americans across the country are under attack

  • U.S. Justice Department says will file 100 more cases over Capitol attack

    The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it expects to file criminal charges against more than 100 additional people who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in what it described as probably the most complex investigation it has ever handled. More than 300 people already face charges stemming from the siege, which left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured as thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his election defeat. The Justice Department made the disclosure in court filings seeking 60-day extensions in some cases so that investigators can adequately pull together evidence.

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims 'all those illegals' are celebrating with 'big barbacoas' on the border while thousands of migrant children are being detained

    Republican lawmakers are trying to raise alarm about "super-spreader caravans" of immigrants in an attempt to weaponize immigration against Biden.

  • Puerto Rico to reopen historic church after long restoration

    The construction worker stood on his tiptoes and tried to arrange a crown of thorns on a statue of Jesus while architect Jorge Rigau fired a flurry of directions from beneath the ladder. It was one of the final touches on a detailed restoration of the second oldest surviving Spanish church in the Americas, whose construction had begun by 1532 on land donated by famous explorer Juan Ponce de León and whose base was erected atop an Indigenous settlement. The church was built for a Dominican convent where the renowned Spanish priest Bartolomé de las Casas once lived, served as shelter during an attack by the Indigenous Taínos, became Puerto Rico’s first high school and was damaged by a cannonball during the 1898 Spanish-American War in which Spain ceded Puerto Rico to the U.S.

  • AOC says Republicans ‘took a week to read Cat in the Hat’ while Democrats passed Covid relief

    Republicans protested ‘cancel culture’ as the Seuss estate pulled out six books from publication

  • Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

    COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue the city of Austin if it doesn't lift its mask mandate

    Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate, but Austin said it would continue to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Melbourne's Richard Pusey pleaded guilty to outraging public decency. The dying officers had stopped over for speeding in his Porsche sports car.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Spanish police sink drug smugglers’ submarine plans

    Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo. Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft last month while it was being built in Málaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol. Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.