Suspect charged with murder after death of 75-year-old Asian man who was attacked

Wilson Wong
·2 min read

A suspect accused of assaulting and robbing a 75-year-old Asian American man in California now faces a murder charge after the victim died from his injuries Thursday, officials said.

Pak Ho, of Oakland, was on his daily walk at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street on Tuesday morning when Teaunte Bailey, 26, approached him, the Oakland Police Department said.

Authorities said there was a dispute that resulted in Ho being robbed and injured. The victim was taken to a hospital and Bailey was later arrested in connection with the assault and robbery, police said.

Pak Ho (via NBC Bay Area)
Ho suffered brain damage and died from his injuries Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

Bailey faces charges of "special circumstance murder" and first-degree robbery and assault, according to a criminal complaint. The allegations of special circumstances include crimes against elders, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Oakland police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in a statement. “Our elders should be protected not the victim of a deadly assault."

The Oakland Police Department said Thursday that Bailey "has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people."

The suspect was also charged with robbery and assault from a Feb. 19 incident, the criminal complaint said. Bailey was accused of breaking into a senior living apartment, shoving a 72-year-old, and stealing multiple items from the victim's home, the court document said.

While Ho’s three daughters wish circumstances were different, a spokesperson for them told NBC Bay Area that the family is glad the public is getting introduced to their father and hope his story will lead to change.

“It is always good to have a picture so people can relate to who they’re talking about,” Chan said. “It’s not just a name, but actually a physical person. Flesh and blood, so people understand that they’re actually human beings being hurt.”

Chan added that he believes the incident should be a labeled a hate crime. Police have not determined if the assault was a hate crime or a crime of opportunity.

It was unclear whether Bailey had an attorney. Efforts to reach Bailey by phone Friday were unsuccessful.

A court hearing was scheduled for Friday.

The case is being handled by the DA’s Special Response Team, which was created last month to address the uptick in crimes against Asian Americans.

An analysis of police department statistics revealed that the United States experienced a significant hike in anti-Asian hate crimes last year across 16 major cities. The analysis, which the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino released this month, found that while hate crimes in 2020 decreased overall by 7 percent, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150 percent.

San Francisco experienced a 50 percent increase from six to nine anti-Asian hate crimes last year, according to the analysis.

    Police say a 75-year-old man who was using a cane was attacked while walking through his neighborhood in Oakland, California.

    An Asian American woman was spit on three times and called “Chinese virus” while out with her baby in Queens, New York on Tuesday. The incident, now under investigation as a possible hate crime, occurred in the vicinity of 186th Street and Peck Avenue in Fresh Meadows at around 10.30 a.m. The victim, 25, claimed that the male suspect spit in her direction three times before calling her “Chinese virus.” The New York Police Department’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case as a possible hate crime, according to ABC 7 New York.

    After being continually pressed about his response to crimes in the city and against Asian Americans, Boudin grew impatient with ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim.

    A man in San Jose, California ended up with a chipped tooth after getting beaten by a stranger who appeared to ask for his help. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred while the victim was pulling into his driveway around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. “Let me holler at your real quick,” he said while approaching the victim, according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim.

    The NYPD believes a man who was caught on camera wearing a bright orange hat approached the 40-year-old victim near East 131st Street just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    President Joe Biden has condemned the rising number of attacks on Asian Americans during his Thursday night’s address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of last year, advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate had received more than 2,800 reports of hate crimes and incidents, most likely not reflective of the true numbers since these were self-reported.

    Groups of concerned citizens are organizing themselves to protect merchants and residents in the Chinatown neighborhood of Oakland, California, after a string of violent attacks and robberies. One of them, Asians With Attitudes (AWA), has been patrolling every day since February 2021.

    A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested and may face hate crime charges for assaulting a Filipino-American woman while riding the Caltrain in San Jose, California on Wednesday morning. Mercury News reported the incident as being a sexual assault. What happened: The woman, 26, who requested to be identified only as Tiffany, took the Caltrain at San Jose’s Diridon Station on Wednesday at around 6:30 a.m., according to KTVU.

    Following up on an internal email sent to Teen Vogue staff earlier this week, incoming editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond has published an expanded letter addressed to the Teen Vogue “community, staff, readers, writers, photographers, content creators and friends.”

    Multnomah County Sheriff DepartmentDNA evidence found in a mysterious disappearance and presumed death case in 1999 has been identified as that of a metal worker who had a cut-up corpse in his Portland, Oregon, shed.Police arrested Christopher Lovrien, 53, last May after private genealogy firm Bode Technology matched his DNA to that found in the home of Mark Dribin, who disappeared in 1999. Dribin’s body has never been found and after the DNA match, police thought it might be on Lovrien’s property. While searching a shed after he was taken into custody, authorities found the dismembered corpse of a different man, identified as Kenneth Griffin, a homeless man who had disappeared in February 2020.Lovrien pleaded not guilty in a Multnomah County court Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a corpse, and six counts of possession of a firearm as a felon.Authorities say they do not believe that Lovrien knew either of his victims, or that they knew each other. They also said in a news conference after the arraignment hearing that they do not exclude Lovrien had other victims.1996 Alaska Teen Jessica Baggen Rape-Murder Case Solved Through Genealogical DNAIn 2019, Oregon cold-case detectives inspired by the Golden State Killer case, which was solved through DNA, submitted samples found in Dribin’s home and car for analysis. They immediately tied the DNA to the Lovrien brothers, one of whom had used a private genealogy firm to trace his family tree. “They sort of point us in the direction of, ‘Hey you may want to look at this person or this family,’” Det. Brendan McGuire of the Portland Police Bureau said at a press briefing Thursday. “We still then have to target those leads and build our own evidentiary case on it.”They found that one of the Lovrien brothers lived in the area in 1999. They then obtained a search warrant for Lovrien’s DNA, according to the head prosecutor Kirsten Snowden. “Until he submitted the known DNA evidence for genealogical analysis, at no time were police looking at Christopher Lovrien as a suspect,” she said, according to press reports.Dribin was last heard from on July 1, 1999, after he called his boss at United Airlines, where he was employed as a cargo worker, asking for the night off due to a “personal emergency.” Police went to his home on July 6 after he was reported missing and found evidence that suggested a struggle and his death. They later found his car in southeast Portland, which also had Lovrien’s DNA inside.Authorities have since asked for information about anyone who may have been living below a bridge on Interstate 205 between the summer of 2019 and Lovrien’s arrest in May of 2020. They did not elaborate on exactly what they were looking for or if it was tied to either of the known murders, or a different one.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    China strengthened its relationship with the International Olympic Committee on Thursday by offering to pay for vaccines for athletes as criticism of the 2022 Winter Games host country continues. The IOC entered into a partnership with the Chinese Olympic committee to buy and provide vaccines for people taking part in the upcoming games in both Tokyo and Beijing. “We are grateful for this offer, which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity,” IOC president Thomas Bach said during an online meeting that included sports leaders and the organizing committees of future Olympics.

    A man is facing murder charges after an assault in Haverhill.

    Some Republicans want to pull out, but others say there are better ways to highlight Beijing’s human rights abuses.

    For a limited, score some serious savings on popular T3 hair styling tools, including a wildly popular T3 flat iron for over half off.

    Environmental and community groups have sued a California county after the prime oil-drilling region approved a plan to fast-track thousands of new wells in a state that's positioned itself as a leader in combating climate change. The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a revised ordinance that could lead to approval of more than 40,000 new oil and gas wells over roughly 15 years. The Sierra Club and other groups asked a court Wednesday to order county leaders to set aside the ordinance and bar them from approving any drilling permits.

    Fifteen years after a modest first film role, Patrick Schwarzenegger continues to climb Hollywood ranks.

    The Boston Celtics won't see Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

    Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro has not fully recovered from a series of knee injuries but the former U.S. Open champion told reporters on Wednesday he is targeting this year's Tokyo Olympics for a fresh comeback. “I think this is my year,” the former world number three said at an event in Buenos Aires where he was honoured as the best Argentine player of the last decade. Del Potro, who won a bronze medal at London 2012 and silver in Rio de Janeiro four years later, has undergone three knee operations since sustaining an injury at the Shanghai Masters in 2018, the last of which was in August 2020.

    One illustration shows an Asian man with bright yellow skin, slanted eyes, a pigtail and conical hat, holding chopsticks and a bowl of rice over the words “a Ch

    Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company will resume performances for live audiences in a specially constructed outdoor theatre in the summer, beginning with a production of "The Comedy of Errors", it said on Friday. The RSC, based in playwright William Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, plans to stage shows in the Garden Theatre, located in the gardens outside its Swan Theatre, which overlooks the river Avon. "The Comedy of Errors" was originally scheduled to begin performances last April, but the company, like theatres across the country, had to bring down the curtain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.