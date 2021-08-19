Suspect charged with murder in death of toddler accidentally released due to clerical error

A suspect accused of killing a 2-year-old girl was accidentally released from custody Tuesday due to a "clerical error," according to Tennessee authorities.

"Someone in the clerk’s office mistakenly entered the bond into the system as $15,000," Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said of 21-year-old suspect Tylan McCray.

McCray's bond had been initially set at $15 million by a local judge, but he posted bond by the end of the day due to the error.

McCray was in custody for charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and employment of a firearm stemming from the 2017 death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington in Memphis, Tennessee.

The girl was killed while her mother, Leslie Washington, was driving her around.

The mother got into an argument with four men in a black sedan when they opened fire on her vehicle, police said.

The 2-year-old was shot in the head. Laylah Washington died two days after the shooting.

The error was corrected, and police apprehended McCray on Wednesday.

Washington's family said the "justice system had failed us again."

"I could’ve been out somewhere and spotted him or he spotted me," Leslie Washington said. "That’s scary with him already attempting to kill me and my other kids."

Actions need to be taken to make sure a similar accident does not happen again, she added.

"They need to take their jobs a little more serious, especially when you’re dealing with criminals, murderers, and rapists," she said. "I think the person needs to be reprimanded for their actions."

