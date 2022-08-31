Suspect charged with murder in deaths of Monroe man and his infant son

Court records show a suspect has been charged with two counts of murder after a 25-year-old man and his four-month-old son were killed earlier this year in Monroe.

According to Union County jail records, Tahjii Katrell Salves Bennett, 21, was arrested in late July. He’s now facing two first-degree murder charges, along with possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Darion McClendon, 25, and his four-month-old son, Da’mari McClendon, were killed when their home was sprayed with rounds on May 29.

“I’m trying to do the best that I can,” Shania Robinson, Da’Mari’s mother, told Channel 9 in June. “I really want someone to be held accountable.”

A family member told Channel 9 that the suspect and Darion knew each other before the shooting.

Bennett is being held in custody with no bond, according to jail records.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

