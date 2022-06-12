Suspect charged with murder after drive-by shooting on Ga. 400
A man is in jail on a murder charge after police say he shot and killed a man on Ga. 400 last month.
Eric Lee Gibson, 35, was arrested earlier this week in Sandy Springs and charged with murder, criminal attempt to murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm near a roadway.
Police say that on May 17 they were called to the Buford Hwy. Connector and Sidney Marcus Blvd. at 1:30 a.m. where they found a man sitting in a car who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Investigators say the victim was a passenger in a car that was driving down Ga. 400 when another car drove by and started firing.
Gibson is being held in the Fulton County Jail.
