Suspect charged with murder after drive-by shooting on Ga. 400

A man is in jail on a murder charge after police say he shot and killed a man on Ga. 400 last month.

Eric Lee Gibson, 35, was arrested earlier this week in Sandy Springs and charged with murder, criminal attempt to murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm near a roadway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say that on May 17 they were called to the Buford Hwy. Connector and Sidney Marcus Blvd. at 1:30 a.m. where they found a man sitting in a car who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say the victim was a passenger in a car that was driving down Ga. 400 when another car drove by and started firing.

Gibson is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter].

IN OTHER NEWS: