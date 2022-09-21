Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in D.C. shootings of homeless men

A 31-year-old man is facing federal hate crime charges in connection with a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, in which two homeless men were wounded and a third homeless man was killed, authorities announced Wednesday. The same suspect is also under investigation in the shootings of two homeless men in New York City, one of which was also fatal. All five shootings occurred over a nine-day span. Gerald Brevard III was indicted by a grand jury on 17 counts in connection with the D.C. shootings, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said. The charges include first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault while armed and multiple firearm offenses. The indictment alleges that the attacks were hate crimes "based on the actual or perceived homelessness" of the victims. The D.C. shootings occurred between March 3 and March 9. One of the victims, 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, died after being shot and stabbed, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. A second man suffered "serious and permanent" injuries, prosecutors said. Officials back in March said all three D.C. victims were sleeping when they were shot. Brevard is also under investigation in the shootings of two homeless men in New York City on March 12. One of those men died. Following a manhunt, a tip led authorities on March 15 to a gas station in Washington, D.C., where Brevard was taken into custody.All five shootings were linked by firearms evidence, prosecutors said. However, Wednesday's charges do not include the New York City shootings. If convicted as charged, Brevard faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18.

