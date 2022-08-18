Suspect in killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd charged with murder

A man taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder, according to Wake County jail records.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged with murder in an incident that took place Aug. 11.

That is the date that Byrd was found dead, but the online jail booking information doesn’t state the victim’s name, and a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Thursday morning he was unable to confirm it was Byrd.

Byrd was found dead with more than one gunshot wound outside his unmarked Sheriff’s Office SUV early Friday morning near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads in southeastern Wake County. His canine partner was in the SUV.

This is a breaking story. Please return for a fuller report.