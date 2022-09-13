Suspect charged with murder for killing in Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Anthony J. Perez and Casey Lewis argued over money in the Walmart parking lot Sept. 4 at Lewis' silver mini van, and Perez shot Lewis in the back, according to prosecutors who filed murder charges Tuesday against Perez.

The two shopped in Walmart in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive, leaving the store around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, and heading to Lewis' van parked in aisle 6 close to the western entrance to the store, according to prosecutors.

"Lewis was screaming at him and he was concerned it would draw attention to them and police would be called," Perez told police after his Sept. 9 arrest in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to prosecutors.

Casey Lewis flashes a smile for the camera in this undated photo provided by her partner. Lewis died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in the Walmart parking lot in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive on Lafayette's east side. She was shot by a man who was with her that night. The suspect has not been caught, Lafayette police said Tuesday morning.

"When Lewis would not drive them away from Walmart, he got his handgun out of the glove box to intimidate Lewis," Perez told police, according to prosecutors.

Perez told police he fired one shot inside the van to show Lewis he was serious about wanting to leave, according to prosecutors.

Lewis got out of the van, prosecutors said Perez told police, and as she walked towards the rear of the van, Perez said he fired another shot.

"Lewis grabbed her back and screamed," prosecutors said Lewis told police.

While they were inside the van, they were not visible on Walmart security cameras, but as Lewis walked to the rear of the van, video surveillance cameras show her falling to the asphalt parking lot. She died there after several passerbys tried to help.

Prosecutors charged Perez, 29, of Lafayette, with murder and murder in the commission of a felony.

They also charged Perez with attempted kidnapping with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping with serious bodily injury, attempted criminal confinement with a deadly weapon and attempted criminal confinement with serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors also charged Perez with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender, intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and carrying a handgun with a felony conviction.

Additionally, prosecutors filed two sentence-enhancing charges of unlawful use of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

Last week, prosecutors filed a charge of escape against Perez, accusing him of cutting off his GPS ankle bracelet, which was part of his community correction sentence for his possession-of-meth conviction.

Little Rock police arrested Perez Friday on the escape warrant, and Lafayette police have since interviewed Perez, who remains incarcerated in Arkansas.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette suspect charged with murder for killing at Walmart