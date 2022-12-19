Suspect charged in murder of man found shot multiple times, police say

A man has been charged in the murder of another man found dead next to a car.

On Sept. 25, around 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Directors Row, where they found an unresponsive man next to a black Dodge Avenger.

According to an affidavit, Memphis Fire paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He had been shot multiple times.

During the investigation, witnesses identified Demonte Isom as the gunman in a photo lineup, records show.

Witnesses said he was seen shooting at the victim before fleeing in a white Chevrolet Cruze.

Isom, 20, is charged with first-degree murder.

