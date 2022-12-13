Suspect charged with murder after man found stabbed to death in vacant building

A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man to death inside a vacant building after attacking another person on the street.

On Dec.12, Memphis Police responded to an assault in the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.

A man said he was driving with his wife when they decided to stop at a brewery.

According to an affidavit, while they were walking down Monroe, a man approached and hit the man in the face with a cinder block before running away.

Another man followed the victim to a nearby construction site. He then got into another witness’s truck to continue looking for the suspect, according to the affidavit.

They saw the suspect near a vacant building and one man got out and followed him inside.

The other witness flagged down police.

When the suspect, was seen leaving the building, officers approached and he was taken into custody.

He was identified as Antwon Freeman, 32, records show.

Freeman’s hands were covered in blood and he told police he had a knife.

Officers found a long kitchen knife.

The wife of the man who went inside the vacant building asked where her husband was, so police returned to Orleans Street to check vacant buildings.

According to the affidavit, the man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Freeman told police he was walking down Monroe when an unknown person threw a rock at him and hit him in the knee. He said the person yelled racial slurs, records show.

He said he never saw the person, but they drove a white truck.

He saw a man and woman walking down the street and said he thought the man was from the white truck, according to the affidavit.

He admitted to hitting the man in the head with a brick and then running toward a construction site.

Freeman said he heard footsteps coming while he was attempting to hide, so he stabbed the person before blacking out.

Freeman is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to arrest records.

