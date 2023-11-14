Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Tamworth

Anthony Sykes was found dead on Byron Road, Tamworth last August

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 67-year-old was found last year, police say.

Officers were called to Byron Road, Tamworth in Staffordshire on 19 August, following concerns for the welfare of a man who was found dead a short time later, Staffordshire Police said.

He has been formally identified as Anthony Sykes, who had lived on Byron Road.

Thomas Sykes, 39, of Burton upon Trent is accused of Mr Sykes' murder.

