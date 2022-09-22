Suspect charged with murder after man gunned down at Hickory Hill apartments, police say

A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

Memphis Police were dispatched to Cedar Run Apartments around 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5900 block of East Point Drive.

According to an affidavit, officers found the victim lying facedown in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Michael Germany.

Witnesses said they were standing near a vehicle in the parking lot at the apartments when Germany arrived in a white Chevy Trailblazer.

According to police, he got out of the vehicle and walked toward the suspect, identified as Marcus Pollion.

Pollion then allegedly pulled out a handgun from a leg holster and pointed it at Germany, telling him to get back.

A witness said Germany continued walking toward Pollion with his hands up in a fighting stance, the affidavit said.

Pollion allegedly fired several shots, hitting Germany.

A witness said Pollion continued shooting when Germany, who was reportedly unarmed, fell facedown, according to police.

Pollion then got into his car and drove away.

A witness told police that Pollion and Germany both worked for All Secure Security and had an ongoing argument.

In a phone conversation with FOX13, the security firm said Germany had been let go two weeks ago.

The witnesses positively identified Pollion in a photo lineup.

According to the affidavit, he said Germany had threatened him multiple times in the past and he was scared for his life.

He admitted to shooting the victim several times when he walked toward him in an aggressive manner, records show.

Pollion said he did not know Germany was unarmed until after the shooting.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, records show.

