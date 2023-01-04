Suspect charged with murder after man gunned down at Orange Mound apartments

A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed at an Orange Mound apartment community.

On Dec. 5, Memphis Police responded to the Brentwood Commons apartments in Orange Mound, in the 2800 block of Eden Park Drive.

They found an unresponsive man laying on the ground next to a grey Infiniti. He had been shot multiple times, according to an affidavit.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

During an on-scene investigation, MPD tentatively identified the victim based on a previous incident with his ex-girlfriend, records show.

Officers ran the tags on the vehicle, which showed to be registered to the victim.

Witnesses said they saw three men run to a U-Haul and drive away after the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage from the apartment complex and the U-Haul company.

Three days later, a witness told police that Keveon Black, 22, and the victim were arguing and that Black had shot the victim.

Records show the witness identified Black in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, records show.

