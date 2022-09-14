Suspect charged with murder after man shot and killed at Stratum apartments, police say

A man is behind bars after one person was shot and killed at the Stratum on Highland apartments.

On Sept. 11, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting at the apartment complex, located at 510 S. Highland.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

According to an affidavit, a witness who was inside the room during the shooting said she saw a man named “Joe” shoot the victim.

Detectives identified Joshua Wilson, 22, as a person of interest during the investigation.

The witness identified Wilson in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, records show.

