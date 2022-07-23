Suspect charged with murder of missing Mississippi college student

Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen on 8 July in Oxford, Mississippi (via Oxford Police Department)

A suspect has been charged with the murder of a missing University of Mississippi student.

Police in Oxford announced the arrest of 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr on Friday, two weeks after 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee disappeared.

Mr Herrington Jr’s connection to Mr Lee - whose body still has not been found - was not disclosed. His bond has not been set.

Police have continued to ask the public for any relevant information as their investigation continues.

Mr Lee was last seen on 8 July at around 6am. Investigators believe he vanished after visiting someone who lives near the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex in Oxford.

His car was located on 11 July at a towing company that had removed it from the complex.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington (pictured) is charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee (Oxford Police Department)

Mr Lee’s family pleaded for anyone with information to come forward last week in a video shared by the Oxford Police Department.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something,” his father Jimmie Lee Sr said in the video. “Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child.”

A CNN review of Mr Lee’s social media showed he identifies as a gay man but often dresses in women’s clothing and makeup.

The OPD asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 662-232-2400.