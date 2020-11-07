Suspect charged with murder of rapper King Von

Atlanta police charged a 22-year-old man on Saturday

A suspect has been charged in the Friday morning shooting that killed Chicago rapper King Von outside of a downtown nightclub in Atlanta.

Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, King Von, 26, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett was among six people who were shot during a confrontation outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta police charged 22-year-old Timothy Leeks on Saturday in connection the Bennett’s murder.

Marla Jean Rooker, Atlanta police spokeswoman, told the newspaper that the suspect was in the hospital due to gunshot wounds.

“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” she said. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”

22-year-old Timothy Leeks has reportedly been charged with murder in King Von’s death. pic.twitter.com/u29PZacTzu — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 7, 2020

According to USA Today, Leeks was charged by the Savannah Police Department in August “with attempt of conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction after an investigation led to the seizure of guns, more than 15 pounds of marijuana and nearly $16,000. He was one of five arrested in the investigation.”

Police revealed that Bennett was one of two individuals killed in the shooting while another victim is currently in critical condition. The names of the additional victims are currently unreleased and it remains unclear who shot them, the newspaper states.

The article also reports that two off-duty officers who were working at the longue and an on-duty officer patrolling in the area confronted the group. Shots were then fired, according to police.

The officers on the scene were not injured.

King Von was an upcoming rapper who recently released his debut studio album entitled “Welcome to O’Block” in October. He was signed by famous Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s Only The Family Entertainment record label.

Since the news of his death, Lil Durk has deactivated his Instagram page.

