Suspect charged with murdering man picking up food order, DeKalb police say
DeKalb police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the August murder of a man picking up food.
Kamaal Mogardo was found dead inside his car at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian Creek Drive on August 28.
Police say that Mogardo picked up food inside the restaurant. When he went to get back into his, three people got out of a nearby car and opened fire on him.
Surveillance video released to Channel 2 Action News shows three men with automatic rifles run to and from a car.
Witnesses told police they saw the suspects speeding away from the scene in a Mercedes-Benz.
Earlier this week, officers saw the same Mercedes-Benz car at a BP gas station on Memorial Drive and were able to block it in before the driver could get away.
The driver, 25-year-old Daniel Mengisteab, was arrested and charged with murder and a probation violation.
Mengisteab is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
