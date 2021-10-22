Suspect charged in North Mankato business burglary

Oct. 22—NORTH MANKATO — A man suspected of burglarizing a North Mankato business should have kept better track of his keys.

John George Watson, 29, of New Ulm, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor property damage Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

An employee of Reliance Electric on North River Drive heard glass break Thursday morning and found Watson outside a garage reaching in through a broken window, according to a court complaint. Watson claimed there was another person inside the business with his car keys.

Watson left and police did not find anyone else inside. But copper wire and aluminum parts had been moved.

Watson returned to Reliance Electric after police left, and when police returned they found him nearby. He said he was looking for his belongings another man had left at the business.

Police found keys to the vehicle Watson had driven on the ground nearby.