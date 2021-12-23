Suspect charged in Philadelphia carjacking of Democratic congresswoman





One suspect has been charged in connection with the carjacking of Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D), who was held at gunpoint on Wednesday when her car was taken in Philadelphia.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Josiah Brown on Thursday on charges of carjacking and using a firearm during a violent crime. Police were able to track Scanlon's car to New Castle, Del., where they arrested five people who were inside the vehicle.

Brown, who comes from Wilmington, Del., was found to have the keys to Scanlon's blue 2017 Acura MDX in his possession, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The four other individuals who were arrested were all juveniles between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Brown admitted to holding a real but unloaded gun up to Scanlon. Court documents show that Brown is a suspect in multiple other incidents, many having to do with car break-ins. Earlier this year, Brown was discovered by authorities inside a vehicle that had been reported missing in New Jersey, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.

Scanlon was leaving a meeting near FDR Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday when a dark SUV pulled up close to her and two men got out. One man had a gun and demanded her car keys, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. After Scanlon handed her keys over, the two men allegedly took her car and drove off, with a third man following in the SUV.

The suspects were described as two Black men between the ages of 20 and 30 by authorities. Scanlon was unharmed in the incident.

"Armed carjacking is a serious federal crime. There have been a rash of violent crimes like this recently, and while there were national security implications to this particular incident, we are always working collaboratively with our local partners to evaluate if cases should be taken federally," U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement.