Suspect charged after police chase into Isanti County left alleged accomplice shot to death

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune

Charges were filed Tuesday against one of two men who led police on a 40-mile highway pursuit out of Blaine over the weekend that ended with one of the suspects shot to death and a police K-9 wounded.

Joseph W. Heroff, 26, of Hammond, Wis., was charged in Anoka County District Court with first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a vehicle in connection with the high-speed encounter early Sunday afternoon.

Heroff, whose criminal history spans more than five years in two states, remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. He's due back in court on March 15. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Blaine police said officers responded to a call involving a possible shoplifting theft at Kohl's department store. Heroff and his accomplice had a stolen vehicle and fled, then carjacked a pickup truck at gunpoint and led officers on a 40-mile high-speed chase through Anoka and Isanti counties, police said.

After the pickup became disabled on Hwy. 65 outside of Braham, the suspects fled on foot. They exchanged gunfire with officers, who killed a man who has not yet been identified, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Also wounded by gunfire was an Anoka Police Department K-9. The dog, Bravo, was treated at a veterinary hospital Monday and released.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the pursuit. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the confrontation, has yet to release details of the incident.

At the time of Heroff's capture in Isanti County, authorities in Polk County in Wisconsin had a warrant out for his arrest on charges filed in July of possessing illicit drugs and paraphernalia, and for resisting law enforcement. He also has convictions in western Wisconsin for resisting an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia.

In crimes in Minnesota communities stretching from Chisago County to the Twin Cities and as far south as Mower County, Heroff has two convictions for drug possession, and three for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Also, he has a drug possession case pending from June 2020 in Hennepin County.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

