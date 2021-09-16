Suspect charged in road rage shooting ‘too violent’ to meet with attorney, attend hearing

A road-rage killing defendant was too angry for court.

The first court appearance for a Minnesota man who was extradited from Illinois after allegedly killing a motorist driving along a highway was delayed by a day after Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies said he was too violent to meet with his attorney and attend his virtual hearing.

Jamal L. Smith, 33, is accused of shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton as he was driving along a highway. He was arrested in Illinois on Aug. 24 and was finally booked at the Hennepin County Jail on Tuesday night.

Minutes before the arraignment hearing for Smith and other defendants was set to begin, the prosecutor informed Smith’s public defender that officers were having trouble getting Smith to cooperate with her client.

The public defender, Shauna Kieffer, asked Judge David Moreno for a one-day delay of the hearing to which the judge granted the request, according to the Star Tribune.

“Deputies said he was too violent,” said prosecutor Judith Cole during the virtual hearing.

During the beginning portions of the hearing that began without Smith present, Cole implored Kieffer to go on with the hearing despite her not being able to speak with her client.

“I have not spoken to this man, and it’s a very serious case... I just don’t want to do that without having ever seen him,” Kieffer responded.

It is unclear as to what Smith was doing that forced the day delay.

Smith is currently being held on $2 million preliminary bail on second-degree intentional murder, and aiding charges, for allegedly shooting Boughton while the two cars were driving southbound on Highway 169 while Boughton’s teenage son was in the passenger seat.

Boughton’s son said that his father “gestured” toward the suspect’s SUV and, moments after, his father was slumped over the wheel of his car.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Stephen Robinson said that the gesture Boughton made was a shrug.

According to two medical experts who reviewed the case, they believe that the incident was an obvious act of road rage.