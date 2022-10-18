Suspect charged with robbery, assaulting police after high-speed chase through 2 Montana counties

A suspect who is accused of leading law enforcement on a vehicle chase through two counties on Monday has been charged with five felonies in Cascade County District Court.

Santana Ledeau is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count of criminal endangerment. Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said on Monday that Ledeau will likely face more charges as the investigation continues. That investigation, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said, will be conducted by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation due to the many agencies involved.

The following comes directly from charging documents and from a Monday news conference with law enforcement agencies. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

The affidavit states that Ledeau fled from Ski's Western Motel on 10th Avenue South after a reported disturbance involving a firearm. After the disturbance, law enforcement received reports of several road rage incidents involving a pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle Ledeau was driving. The truck, a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, had been reported as a stolen vehicle outside of Great Falls.

Within an hour, a GFPD officer located Ledeau in a vehicle on the 1000 block of 3rd Alley North, according to Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton. Newton said Ledeau refused to stop for the officer and fled the area. GFPD terminated the pursuit “because probable cause for a forcible felony had not yet been established,” Newton said.

Ledeau allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle later that day near Ulm, shooting out the vehicle's rear window. The driver was able to drive away.

Ledeau continued to flee, court documents state, running out of gas near Cascade. Ledeau allegedly approached another motorist and asked for gas. The motorist offered Ledeau a ride to get gas but Ledeau brandished a gun once he was inside the vehicle, the affidavit states.

As the motorist was exiting the vehicle, Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputies caught up with Ledeau. Ledeau allegedly attempted to run over a deputy while fleeing the scene in the newly-stolen vehicle. Slaughter said two CCSO law enforcement officers fired on Ledeau’s vehicle in an attempt to protect that deputy.

Ledeau reportedly fled through Cascade and drove southbound on Interstate 15 in the northbound lanes, continuing to drive recklessly at high speeds. Ledeau reportedly continued driving in oncoming lanes until he exited at Wolf Creek in Lewis and Clark County.

Ledeau took the cut-across from I-15 to Montana Highway 200, Slaughter said, but deputies were able to block Highway 200’s southbound lanes and force Ledeau back toward Cascade County.

During that portion of the chase, Ledeau allegedly collided with a deputy's car while the deputy was trying to gain control of Ledeau's vehicle's movement. The deputy said Ledeau pointed a gun at his head from just a few feet away.

About one mile west of Simms the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) was able to deploy stop sticks in front of Ledeau’s vehicle. Ledeau continued to travel at a high rate of speed through Simms, Slaughter said, until he struck another vehicle backing out of a driveway about a mile east of Simms. Ledeau’s vehicle went into a ditch, and law enforcement was able to take him into custody.

According to the affidavit, Ledeau has a record of multiple traffic offenses, including driving under the influence. He is pending two arrest warrants from Yellowstone County for robbery. Once of the incidents involved a convenience store robbery where he allegedly threatened a clerk with a machete. The other was an alleged car theft where Ledeau allegedly used pepper spray to injure the victim so he could steal their vehicle.

Agencies involved in the pursuit included GFPD, CCSO, Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’d like to thank all of the agencies involved and reiterate the Great Falls Police Department’s commitment to ensure the safety of the public and to assist other law enforcement agencies in the pursuit of this goal,” Newton said. “The apprehension of Ledeaux was a team effort, and it was because of the professionalism and sound decision-making of law enforcement officers from these agencies that brought this incident to a conclusion without serious injury to anyone.”

Newton said if anyone has any information on Ledeau’s behavior or believes they were nearly in a crash with Ledeau during these events, they should reach out to the department via a Facebook direct message with their full name and phone number, and law enforcement will follow up.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Suspect faces 5 felonies following police pursuit in Montana