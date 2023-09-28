Suspect charged after robbery note passed at Rock Hill credit union, police say

A Rock Hill man has been charged with passing a robbery note to a teller at a credit union Wednesday afternoon, police said.

No money was taken and no one was hurt, Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said Thursday.

Herbert Barnes, 57, was taken into custody later in the day after the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Family Trust branch on Progress Way, according to a statement from the Rock Hill Police Department.

Barnes is charged with entering a building with intent to steal, police said in a statement.

The branch is adjacent to Dave Lyle Boulevard, near commercial areas and Interstate 77.

Barnes allegedly passed a note to a teller that stated: “This is a robbery give me everything behind the counter,” police said in the written statement.

No weapon was shown, police said. The suspect then left the bank on foot, police said.

Police took Barnes into custody later in the afternoon off nearby Lakeshore Parkway, officials said.

Barnes was denied bail Thursday morning after an appearance in Rock Hill Municipal Court, Chavis said.

The offense is a felony in South Carolina, state law shows.

Earlier incidents not connected

The incident is the second in the city in just over a week. On Sept. 19, police said a male suspect handed a teller a robbery note at a TD Bank branch off Celanese Road before fleeing.

Chavis said Thursday that police investigators believe the Sept. 19 incident and Wednesday’s incident are not connected.

No charges have been filed in the Sept. 19 case. The investigation remains ongoing, Chavis said Thursday.