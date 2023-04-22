Suspect charged with second-degree murder in 2021 Phoenix beating

Authorities have jailed a suspect in the 2021 beating death of a man in southeast Phoenix.

Jorge Omar Osuna Jimenez, 35, of Phoenix, is charged with second-degree murder, extreme indifference in suspicion of Jacob Garcia's July 24, 2021 death from a physical assault, according to court records filed Wednesday.

According to charging documents, Osuna Jimenez did not offer Garcia aid upon realizing he was seriously injured after he assaulted the victim because he and two others did not like how he was acting and talking to them.

On July 19, a cousin of Garcia's took him to St. Luke's Medical Center with staff determining he had the life-threatening injuries of a brain bleed and broken ribs, court documents show. Garcia died five days later at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborne Medical Center, where he had been moved for a higher level of treatment, according to court documents.

Charging documents reveal a medical examiner concluded Garcia died of complications to blunt force head trauma.

Forensics recovered a photo on Garcia's phone snapped about 20 hours before he was hospitalized that showed him apparently unconscious, laying on the floor with a bloodied face and swollen and bruised eyes, court documents detail. Detectives visited a Phoenix home and found blood on flooring that matched what was seen in the phone's photo, court documents show. It is unclear who took this photo or why.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Osuna Jimenez knocking Garcia to the floor, stomping him and kicking him until he was unconscious, according to charging documents. Detectives called Osuna Jimenez who said he was not present when Garcia was assaulted, claiming he was in California during the call and could not meet with authorities in person, court documents show.

But phone records indicated Osuna Jimenez was actually calling near cell sites where Garcia was thought to have been assaulted, court documents reveal. The phone Osuna Jimenez was used was eventually traced to St. Louis, Mo., according to court documents.

Osuna Jimenez returned to Arizona and was arrested on Wednesday, according to charging documents.

He said he was in California when he learned about Garcia's injury and hospitalization, denying he was involved, according to court documents.

Osuna Jimenez told detectives he did not intend to kill Garcia, but acknowledged his actions contributed to the victim dying, according to charging documents. He admitted he, one of the witnesses and an unnamed third person were all intoxicated when they punched and kicked Garcia until he was unconscious, charging documents show.

The following morning, Osuna Jimenez realized Garcia remained unconscious and needed medical attention, but he waited until the following night to help load the victim in a car to take him to the hospital, according to court documents. Osuna Jimenez told detectives he fled the state when one of the witnesses informed him authorities were headed to the home to speak with him, according to charging documents.

Osuna Jimenez was taken into custody Wednesday morning at Centerpoint on Mill, a commercial hub in Tempe, according to court documents. Jail and court records show that as of Friday he was being held on a $500,000 bond with a preliminary court hearing slated for April 28.

Osuna Jimenez has a 2013 conviction on criminal damage, defacing property more than $250, and was facing assault charges from October, court records show.

