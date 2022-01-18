Suspect charged in September shooting death of Brooklyn ex-con fresh out of prison

A suspect has been charged in the September shooting death of a Brooklyn ex-con fresh out of prison, police said Tuesday.

Nicholas Seabrook, 24, was arrested Monday for murder and gun possession.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Tysheem Ceruti, 27, in the groin, arm and chest near the victim’s home on Putnam Ave. near Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 7.

Malik Bright, 22, was struck in the elbow and leg by Seabrook but survived. On Jan. 6 he was charged with gun possession and reckless endangerment for allegedly shooting back at Seabrook during the incident, cops revealed Tuesday.

Ceruti was Seabrook’s primary target though it’s not clear what sparked the shooting, cops said.

Ceruti was released from prison in July after serving less than a year on an attempted drug possession conviction following an arrest upstate.

He had two sons, one 2 years old and the other, born while he was behind bars, almost a year old. He had planned to reunite upstate with them and their mother, Syennah Kennedy, 21, she said after the murder.

“But we didn’t have any time,” she said. “Everything happened so quick.”

Seabrook has 14 prior arrests, about half of them for robbery, police said. Bright has a number of sealed arrests.