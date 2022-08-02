Suspect charged with shooting 8, killing 2 in parking dispute with neighbor

The suspect in a Sunday shooting that left two people dead and six others wounded over an apparent parking dispute on the city’s west side has been charged with murder and numerous gun charges.

After eight people were shot in a dispute over parking near Plymouth Road and Coyle Street in Detroit on July 31, Detroit Police Chief James White holds a news conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Winston Kirtley Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharging a weapon at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm possession, police and prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Witnesses said the gunman was upset with two individuals who had parked their vehicle near his driveway in the early hours of July 31.

Kirtley is accused of going inside his home, reemerging with a high-powered gun and firing at the pair in their vehicle. The two victims attempted to drive to a hospital, but crashed near McNichols and Greenfield roads before being transported by ambulance, said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. One was pronounced dead Sunday. The other died Monday.

More: Detroit resident witnessed fatal police officer shooting. It still haunts her

More: Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side

After shooting at the two victims who died, witnesses allege Kirtley opened fire at the home directly across from his, where a family had gathered to celebrate a birthday.

Sofhia Steen, who lives at the home that was fired upon, described a chaotic scene of bullets and blood everywhere, her family members running in all directions and jumping out of windows in attempts to take cover.

She said two of her cousins were shot in the face, and her nephew was shot while trying to save her life.

"I haven't slept since it happened," Steen told the Free Press on Monday. "Every time I close my eyes ... I see everything."

Detroit Police Chief James White said Monday that Kirtley has a military background and "strategically staged" guns around his home.

White said responding officers went inside the his home, where they found 11 firearms.

Story continues

Police have not disclosed details of the gun used in the shooting, the guns retrieved, or the number of shots fired. Kirtley was taken into custody at the scene without further incident.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn't clear whether he'd retained a lawyer.

“I have always known that at times the most trivial events can cause the heaviest damage," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release Tuesday.

"The alleged motive here is way beyond the pale and has now changed lives forever. It is clear and has been clear for some time that absolutely nothing is sacred when it comes to gun violence these days. It is also apparent that there is little political will to control the mechanisms behind it.”

Gail Beamon, who lives next door to the suspect, said the two people killed were close friends of her children. The pair weren't there for the party across the street, Beamon said. They were at her home visiting her children when Kirtley got into an argument with them.

Beamon described Kirtley as strange and confrontational about little things — like people stepping on his lawn, she said.

Coyle Street has been quiet since the shooting, like it usually is, Beamon said.

She has lived in the house next door to Kirtley just shy of 50 years.

“We never deal with anything like this,” Beamon said

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Suspect charged with murder in Detroit mass shooting