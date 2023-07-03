Suspect charged with shooting to death Brooklyn man fighting with an ex-girlfriend after snatching her cellphone

A suspect has been charged with shooting to death a Brooklyn man fighting with an ex-girlfriend after snatching her cellphone and refusing to give it back, police said Monday.

Joseph Black is believed to be the triggerman in the shooting of Dennis Morgan, who was gunned down about 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on Ashford St. across from the Boulevard Houses in East New York, police said.

Morgan, 40, was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Smith, after taking her cellphone and refusing to give it back, witnesses told the Daily News.

Smith, 38, left and came back with a group of men, including her son, who beat up Morgan at the corner, a police source and witnesses said.

Black, 39, then allegedly pulled a gun and shot Morgan.

“The shot went through his chest and out the back,” said one witness who didn’t want to be named. “He went down and I went over to help him. I told him not to move. He couldn’t speak. There was so much blood coming from his mouth.”

Everyone ran off except Smith. Cops on Thursday charged her with manslaughter and gang assault for her role in the slaying.

Detectives quickly identified Black as a suspect in the killing and on Saturday members of the NYPD’s warrant squad nabbed him. He is charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and weapon possession.

Black lives about a mile from the scene of the shooting, cops said. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Monday.