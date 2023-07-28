Suspect charged in shooting death of a Shiloh man on a MetroLink commuter train

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of Turyan S. Austell of Shiloh, who was shot to death Tuesday on a MetroLink commuter train in Illinois, authorities announced Friday afternoon.

Jarell M. Anderson of North Park Drive, East St. Louis is charged with murder/initent to kill or injure, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Anderson is being held in the jail, with bond set at $2 million.

Investigators were announcing the arrest at a press conference at the St. Clair County Jail.

Austell, 23, of Yorkshire Lane, Shiloh, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The Major Case Squad was activated to assist the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation. Sgt. Justic Biggs of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department led the Major Case Squad investigation of this case

A release issued by the Major Case Squad states that sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee MetroLink train station in East St. Louis to investigate reports of shots fired at 5:44 a.m. They received additional reports of a male gunshot victim at the nearby Washington Park MetroLink train station. Deputies found a man there with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Late Tuesday, the Major Case Squad posted a photo on its Twitter account and asked the public to help identify someone they referred to as a ``person of interest.”.