Suspect charged in the shooting deaths of two Charlotte brothers, police say

A suspect has been charged with the murders of two brothers who died days apart, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday.

Joe Bay Galicia, 18, and Gary Galicia 20, were shot on Aug. 30 just before 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place in the Pressley Ridge Apartments community in southwest Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Joe was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gary died Sept. 4 later at a hospital, police said.

Gary Galicia (left) died Sept. 4, 2022, days after he and his 18-year-old brother, Joe Bay Galicia (right), were shot in southwest Charlotte.

On Thursday, police arrested Cam’Ron Sadler, 18, for their deaths. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a CMPD news release.

Sadler was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

The brothers’ family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. It had raised over $12,000 toward a $40,000 goal as of 3 p.m. Friday.

“Because no parent is supposed or prepared to go through this situation of losing their children, I know that God will give us strength ... to deal with this pain,” their mother, Yeny Bay, posted on the GoFundMe page.

A funeral service was scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Vision, 6800 The Plaza in Charlotte, according to the family.

There have been at least 80 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD data. The brothers were the 78th and 79th homicides, data show.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicides to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.