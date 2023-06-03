Suspect charged with shooting, killing man on Memorial Day in Clayton County

The man authorities say is responsible for a deadly shooting on Memorial Day is now in custody.

Xavier Cabbell, 25, was arrested in connection to a shooting off of Reynolds Road in Forest Park on May 29.

When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot three times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Just a few hours after the warrants for Cabbell’s arrest were issued on Friday, deputies found him and surrounded the house he was hiding in. He was then taken into custody.

Cabbell is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

