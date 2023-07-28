Suspect charged after shooting mentally ill man who walked onto his Rockdale property, deputies say

A Rockdale County man is facing a murder charge after deputies say he shot and killed a man who walked onto his property.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Hwy. 212 earlier this week where they found Frank Campbell, 40, who had been shot in the abdomen.

Campbell, who investigators describe as mentally ill, died from his injuries.

Melvin Briggs, 34, lived at the home and was later arrested and charged with Campbell’s murder.

Investigators say that Briggs fired a warning shot at Campbell. When Campbell did not leave the property, they say Briggs shot and killed him.

They added that the Glock handgun Briggs used in the shooting had been reported stolen in Henry County.

Briggs is currently being held in the Rockdale County Jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct and theft by receiving stolen property.

