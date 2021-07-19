Suspect charged after shooting victim was found dead under SUV in Lexington, cops say

A Central Kentucky man has been charged with murder several months after Lexington officials found a man dead under a SUV after a shooting and crash.

Theodrick Tillman, 31, was charged with murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old De’Shawn Jimerson, police announced Monday. Jimerson was a Washington resident. His death was initially investigated as a fatal crash because he was found under a SUV, which had run off the road and flipped over at the bottom of a large culvert at Winchester Road and Midland Place.

But after his body was recovered from the scene, investigators discovered he was shot several times.

Even though Jimerson was shot, the injuries he sustained from the crash would’ve been enough to kill him, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said.

Jimerson was found about 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 20. Ginn said the fatal altercation likely took place in the early hours that morning. Police announced the next day that Jimerson’s death was being investigated as a homicide instead of a fatal crash.

Tillman was arrested Friday, according to jail records. He was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail just after midnight Saturday and was held on a $750,000 bond.

