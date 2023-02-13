Suspect charged in shooting at Vinings townhomes

Feb. 13—Cobb police have arrested a man suspected of a shooting that occurred Friday at a townhome complex off Cumberland Parkway, the department said.

Police responded to the Reverie on Cumberland complex around 6:42 p.m. Friday, where they found Timothy Bennett, 31, shot multiple times, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk.

Bennett was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Deandra Benson-Perryman, 36, was detained and charged with murder and aggravated assault, with Delk saying witness interviews suggested an altercation between the two men preceded the shooting.

Benson-Perryman is a resident of the townhome complex, jail records show. He is currently being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.