Suspect charged in shootout outside Chicago police station

CHICAGO — A parolee accused of opening fire on several Chicago police officers, injuring three, outside of a Northwest Side police station has been charged in the shooting, officials said Friday morning.

Lovelle Jordan, 25, was charged with six counts of attempted murder for allegedly attempting to kill six officers, including one who was seriously wounded after getting shot in the face, outside the Grand Central District police station on Thursday morning.

Authorities said officers first sought Jordan Thursday in connection with a carjacking that occurred last month in the downtown area.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, officers were in the 4800 block of West North Avenue when they spotted the white Porsche that was taken in the July 26 carjacking, Chicago police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Friday morning.

The officers saw the car was unoccupied, ran its vehicle identification number and learned it was reported stolen after being taken in the carjacking, said Deenihan. As the officers were processing the Porsche, Jordan arrived to the vehicle and tried to drive off, Deenihan said.

“He walks right up to the Porsche and he enters the Porsche, trying to drive away,” the chief said. “It just shows how emboldened these criminals are. The officers are right there, and this guy walks right past the front of the officers’ car and just jumps in this vehicle, trying to start it and drive away whole the officers are right there.

“And now we know after all this that the guy’s got a gun on him too.”

The officers jumped out and had to “physically remove” him from the Porsche, place him in handcuffs and put him in their police vehicle, Deenihan said. Once the officers drove Jordan to the Grand Central District station, 5555 W. Grand Ave., that’s when the shooting occurred.

“The officer walks around, he opens up the door,” Deenihan said. “By the time he opens up the door, he’s immediately shot in the face.”

That officer, who is assigned to the district and has been a Chicago cop since 2003, was struck in the chin area and bullet fragments ended up in his neck, Deenihan said. That officer was being treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he is recovering from his wounds.

Another officer was shot in the hip and a third was struck in their protective vest, but the gunfire did not penetrate it, authorities have said. They were taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment, but they’ve since been treated and released.

Officers returned fire and shot Jordan, who was taken for treatment to Stroger Hospital, authorities said. The gun he used was also discovered to have been stolen, Deenihan said.

Sources said as many as 60 shots were fired in the exchange of gunfire, which broke out in or near the station’s sally port, a pathway that is designated for police transports into lockup.

Jordan’s case was expected to be called in bond court later Friday.

Other charges included aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a weapon and resisting a police officer. Jordan also was charged as an armed habitual criminal, which could enhance his prison term if convicted.

Jordan, who remained hospitalized Friday, has been arrested numerous times on the West and Northwest sides, records show. His address was given as being in the 100 block of South 17th Avenue in Maywood.

Between 2012 and 2015, Jordan was convicted in three different cases for felony drug possession and delivery. In 2016 he was convicted of aggravated assault after he drove away from police during a traffic stop and then, after getting stopped again, accelerated while an officer had reached her hand into the car — nearly driving over her foot.

He was released from the Pinckneyville Correctional Center less than four months ago after serving time on a gun conviction, records show. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to five years in prison; with credit for good time and a year in county jail awaiting trial, he was paroled in April.

